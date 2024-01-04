U.S. LNG Growth Sparks Climate Activism Uproar

At the COP28 conference last month, climate activists were perhaps the most numerous demographic. Normally, this demographic focuses either on oil and coal or all three hydrocarbons, including gas. This time, a group of activists had a much more specific target: liquefied natural gas. Even more specifically, the target for 250 activist organizations was U.S. LNG. Last year, the United States became the world’s largest LNG exporter, dethroning Qatar and Australia. It took the U.S. a little over a decade to do that, thanks to the shale…