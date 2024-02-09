U.S. Merger Boom Could Slow Shale Production Growth

Some private oil producers in the Permian will hit the brakes on output growth as they have been acquired by large publicly traded companies, which now value returns to shareholders more than production increases at all costs. The booming activity in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) from 2023 has led to a growing number of smaller privately held companies being absorbed into large corporations, which answer to shareholders and look to reward investors. As a result of this trend, production growth in the top U.S. shale basin,…