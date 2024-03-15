U.S. Mills Hike Steel Prices to Halt Bearish Trend

Via Metal Miner The Raw Steels Monthly Metals Index (MMI) moved sideways amid bearish steel prices, with a modest 1.75% increase from February to March. U.S. flat rolled steel prices stayed bearish over the past few weeks. Meanwhile, HRC prices remained 22% beneath their peak at the close of 2023 as they search for a new bottom. However, plate prices continued to diverge from flat rolled steel, remaining sideways. Prices appear to have found enough support to see at least a short-term pause in their slight downside bias since peaking in April 2022.…