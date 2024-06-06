U.S. Must Continue Solar Growth to Meet Decarbonization Goals

A solar energy boom is reshaping the United States’ energy transition. Solar still only accounts for 6% of the United States energy mix, but it’s already disrupting energy markets in major ways. The rapid rise of this variable energy form has also instigated a rapid rise in energy storage batteries and is forcing grids to become more flexible, acting as a catalyst for wide-sacel energy systems transformation in the United States. Although photovoltaic energy technology still represents just a small share of overall national energy output,…