U.S. Natural Gas Could Be A Big Winner of The AI Boom

U.S. natural gas producers and shippers could be one of the big winners of the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence. The surge in data centers amid the booming AI technology development is set to lead to higher U.S. natural demand and prices by the end of the decade, according to investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Natural Gas To Meet Some of Power Demand Spike Electricity demand to power the data centers is soaring and so is demand for grid connections. While many tech companies prefer to power their AI development…