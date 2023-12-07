U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Highest at Winter’s Start Since 2020

The United States is entering the winter heating season with the highest natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. The Lower 48 United States ended the natural gas injection season at 3,776 billion cubic feet (Bcf), according to estimates based on data from EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report. The Lower 48 states are thus entering the winter heating season, which runs from November 1 through March 30, with the most natural gas in storage since 2020. Moreover, the U.S.…