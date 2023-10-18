U.S. Natural Gas Output To Rise 5% In 2023 On Permian Push

U.S. natural gas production will increase by 5% or 5 billion cubic feet per day in 2023, and by 2% next year, with growth primarily in the Permian basin region and driven by high oil prices and improved well-level productivity, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast on Wednesday. The EIA estimates that Permian region natural gas production alone will increase by 11% in 2023 and 6% in 2024. Currently, the Permian region accounts for around 25% of all marketed natural gas produced in the U.S. Lower 48 states. Spurring…