18 Oct, 23

U.S. Natural Gas Output To Rise 5% In 2023 On Permian Push

UncategorizedNo Comments

U.S. natural gas production will increase by 5% or 5 billion cubic feet per day in 2023, and by 2% next year, with growth primarily in the Permian basin region and driven by high oil prices and improved well-level productivity, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast on Wednesday.  The EIA estimates that Permian region natural gas production alone will increase by 11% in 2023 and 6% in 2024.  Currently, the Permian region accounts for around 25% of all marketed natural gas produced in the U.S. Lower 48 states.  Spurring…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.