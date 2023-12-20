U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue to Slide

The benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell by 3% early on Tuesday after the latest models overnight showed that most of the U.S. will see warmer than normal temperatures over the next week. As of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the front-month futures at the Henry Hub, the American benchmark, were down by 3.36% on the day at $2.416 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), not far off the lowest level since the start of the summer. Early last week, the U.S. natural gas futures slumped by more than 10% in one day…