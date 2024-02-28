U.S. Natural Gas Prices Gain Over 3% After Hitting 1997 Low

U.S. natural gas prices gained over 3% on Wednesday, recovering from a four-year low earlier in the week as European demand popped and unseasonably warm temperatures in the southern United States boosted cooling demand to make up for lackluster heating demand. So far this year, natural gas has shed over 30%. At 12:49 p.m. ET on Wednesday, U.S. Henry Hub natural gas prices were trading up 3.26% at $1.867 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). On February 20, U.S. Henry Hub daily natural gas prices averaged $1.50 per million British…