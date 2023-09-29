U.S. Natural Gas Prices Slip From Seven-Week High

After finishing at a seven-week high on Thursday, the benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell by 2% early on Friday, amid expectations of above-normal temperatures in early October and as November became the front-month contract after the expiry of the October futures contract. Thursday’s weekly gas storage report from the EIA was slightly on the bearish side, as net injections into storage totaled 90 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf) for the week ending September 22, compared with the five-year average net injections…