U.S. Navy Downs Drones After Houthis Strike Three Ships in the Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthis attacked three ships off the coast of the country yesterday, firing ballistic missiles at them. The group, which controls most of Yemen, also targeted a U.S. warship with drones, the AP reports. “These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement. “They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world.” “The United States will consider all appropriate responses in…