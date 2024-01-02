U.S. Now World’s Largest LNG Exporter

The United States is now the world’s LNG exporter, after overtaking Australia and Qatar, according to new data compiled and shared by Bloomberg on Tuesday. The United States exported 91.2 million metric tons of LNG last year, after the country’s primary export facility, Freeport LNG, resumed operations after an eight-month hiatus following a fire in June 2022. Meanwhile, EU countries were looking to reduce their reliance on Russian gas and compensate for Russia’s curtailment of pipeline gas into Europe. Australia was the second-leading…