U.S. Official: Russia Will Never Be Seen As A Reliable Energy Supplier

Russia will never again be seen as a reliable supplier of energy, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, said on Friday. During talks in Japan this week and in Europe in the past weeks, “In all those conversations, it’s very clear to me that Russia is never again going to be viewed as a reliable energy supplier,” Pyatt said on a special briefing today, ahead of a U.S.-Japan Energy Security Dialogue. “So the question is how best to phase out our exposure to Russian supplies,” the…