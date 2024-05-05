U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

Last year marked a record for U.S. oil production with an average daily production of 12.93 million barrels per day (BPD). That record was 5% greater than the previous record of 12.31 million bpd set in 2019. However, current data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that average daily production thus far in 2024 is 13.12 million bpd — 7.1% ahead of the production level of a year ago and 1.4% higher than last year’s record pace. U.S. natural gas production tells a similar tale. The EIA recently confirmed that 2023…