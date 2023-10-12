U.S. Oil Defies Odds, Races Towards Annual Production Record

One of my 2023 energy sector predictions was that U.S. oil production would set a new all-time high this year. After record-setting production thus far this year, it would take a collapse along the lines of the huge Covid drop seen in the spring of 2020 for the U.S. to not set a new annual production record for 2023. For the first three quarters of 2023, U.S. oil production has averaged 12.8 million barrels per day (bpd). The previous annual record — set in 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic impacted production —was…