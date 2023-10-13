U.S. Oil Drillers Add 4 Rigs, Brent Crude Hits $90

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 3 this week after falling 4 last week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count rose to 622 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 157 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 453 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs rose by 4 to 501, down by 120 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 117, a loss of 39 active gas rigs from…