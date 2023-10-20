U.S. Oil Drillers Still Showing Discipline

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week after climbing by 3 last week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published Friday, as drillers continue to operate with restraint. The total rig count rose to 624 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 155 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 451 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs rose by 1 to 502, down by 119 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs rose by…