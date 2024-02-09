U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Stalls

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose by 4 to 623 this week, compared to 762 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs stayed the same this week after no movement in the week prior, staying at 499–down by 110 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 4 this week to 121, a loss of 29 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3.…