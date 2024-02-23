U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose by 5 to 626 this week, compared to 753 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs rose by 6 this week after falling by 2 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 503–down by 97 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 120, a loss of 31 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3. Meanwhile,…