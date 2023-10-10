U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record In H1: EIA

U.S. crude oil exports hit record highs in the first half of the year, averaging 3.99 million bpd—up nearly 20% from the first half of 2022, the EIA said on Tuesday. The largest share of U.S. crude oil that is exported made its way to Europe, at 1.75 million barrels per day—mostly to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Asia was the second-largest destination 1.68 million bpd, with the largest portion heading to China and South Korea. Despite its record, the United States remained a net crude oil importer in the first half…