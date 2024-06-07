U.S. Oil, Gas Activity Declines

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 6 to 594 this week, compared to 695 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 4 this week, after staying the same in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 492–down by 64 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 this week to 98, a loss of 37 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at…