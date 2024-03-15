U.S. Oil, Gas Activity Picks Up But Slow Start to the Year

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose by 6 this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, bringing the total rigs gained this year to 7. The total rig count rose by 7 to 629 this week, compared to 754 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs rose by 6 this week after falling by 2 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 510–down by 79 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose this week by 1 to 116, a loss of 46 active gas rigs from this time last…