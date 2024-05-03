U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers See Continued Slowdown

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 8 to 605 this week, compared to 748 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 7 this week, after falling by 5 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 499–down by 89 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 3 this week to 102, a loss of 55 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs rose by 2. Meanwhile,…