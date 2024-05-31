U.S. Oil, Gas Drillers Stuck In A Rut

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States saw no change this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count stayed the same at 600 this week, compared to 696 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by one this week, after staying the same in the week prior. Oil rigs stand at 496–down by 59 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 1 this week to 100, a loss of 37 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs…