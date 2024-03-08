U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Dips

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 7 to 622 this week, compared to 746 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week after rising by 3 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 504–down by 86 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell again this week by 4 to 115, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1 to a total…