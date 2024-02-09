U.S. Oil Industry Favors Trump for President

The U.S. oil and gas industry has donated $7.36 million to Donald Trump’s campaign, clearly favoring him over his Republican rival for the nomination, Nikki Haley, and over incumbent President Joe Biden who has angered the sector with most of his energy policies since he took office. Groups outside Trump’s campaign in the energy and natural resources sector have donated $7,365,208 to Trump, compared to just $807,233 to his remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Haley, and only $634,736 to Biden’s campaign,…