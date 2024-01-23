U.S. Oil Industry Sets Record With $144 Billion of M&A Deals in Q4

The U.S. upstream oil and gas industry booked its biggest-ever quarter for mergers and acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a total of $144 billion worth of deals, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) said in a report on Tuesday. The record-setting fourth quarter also pushed the full-year 2023 deal value to more than $190 billion, also an all-time high for upstream M&A deals in America, according to the energy intelligence firm. The two mega deals by Exxon and Chevron, each worth more than $60 billion, led to a surge…