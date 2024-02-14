U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Gasoline and Distillate Stocks See Strong Draws

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose by 8.52 million barrels for the week ending February 9, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts predicted a build of 2.6 million barrels. The API reported a 674,000-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior. On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.8 million barrels as of February 9. Inventories are now at 358.8 million barrels. Oil prices were up ahead of the API data…