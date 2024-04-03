U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

Surging U.S. oil production and shifting global oil flows amid geopolitical flare-ups have boosted American crude exports to record-high levels in recent months. Now U.S. oil is encroaching on the key markets of the OPEC+ group, which has been restricting supply in an effort to boost oil prices. From Europe to Asia, buyers are purchasing more U.S. crude as sanctions against Russia and uncertainty over Venezuela’s sanctions relief renewal are making refiners anxious about importing Russian and Venezuelan crude. Europe has also turned to more…