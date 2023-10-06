U.S. Oil Rigs Decrease for Second Week Running, Gas Rigs Rise

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 4 this week, after falling 7 last week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count fell to 619 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 160 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 456 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs fell by 5 for the second week in a row to 497, down by 124 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs rose by 2 this week to…