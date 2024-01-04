U.S. Overtakes Qatar to Become World’s Top LNG Exporter

The United States has become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, surpassing Qatar and Australia for the first time. This development is at odds with the Biden administration’s goal of becoming the world’s climate leader. Bloomberg data compiled through Dec. 31 shows the US exported 91.2 million metric tons of LNG in 2023. This is a record for the Western country and was made possible by the restart of the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which was closed for months after an explosion rocked the facility in June 2022. …