U.S. Plan for Central Asian Integration Gets Thumbs Up From Key Players

A US-led effort to help Central Asian states reshape the region’s business landscape is achieving some of its initial objectives, putting the initiative on a more solid foundation for potential success. Key Central Asian governments are reacting favorably to the plan. Heading into the inaugural meeting of what is called the B5+1 process, a primary aim was to institutionalize an annual gathering bringing together private and public sector leaders from all five Central Asian states for discussions aimed at breaking down trade barriers that…