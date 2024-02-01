U.S. Prepares for Multi-Day Strikes Against ‘Iranian Targets’

The Biden administration is planning to launch a days-long or even potentially weeks-long bombing campaign on Iranian assets across the Middle East, although there doesn’t appear to be plans to hit Iran directly, according to US officials speaking to NBC and CBS. The attacks which will reportedly focus on ‘Iranian targets’ inside Syrian and Iraq are meant as retaliation and a supposed deterrent in response to the weekend drone attack which killed three American soldiers at a Jordanian base near the Syrian border. The attacks might…