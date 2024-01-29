U.S. Prices At the Pump Climb After Cold Spell Shutdowns

Prices for a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose 4.5 cents from a week ago, hitting an average of $3.07 on Sunday, GasBuddy reports, after refinery shutdowns due to cold weather pushed wholesale prices up. The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. is still 41.2 cents lower than a year ago, while diesel prices, which have fallen 0.5 cents in the past week, remain 79 cents lower than a year ago. “We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline bounce back up after cold-weather-related refinery shutdowns…