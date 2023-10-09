U.S. Prices At The Pump Decline, Trend Set To Continue

Gasoline prices have declined in virtually all 50 states in the U.S., GasBuddy has reported. According to the energy watchdog, the national average price of a gallon of regular gas has declined to $3.704, down from $3.814 a week ago and $3.910 a year ago while diesel is retailing at a national average of $4.514 per gallon, down from $4.557 a week ago and $5.030 a year ago. Even more encouraging for motorists, GasBuddy has predicted that this trend is set to continue. “At long last, the decline in gas prices that we’ve been waiting to…