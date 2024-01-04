U.S. Refiner Phillips 66 Discussing Asset Sale

Houston-based petroleum refinery Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is actively discussing the sale of some of its assets, according to a Thursday statement made by the company’s CEO. The plan to sell $3 billion of its non-core assets this year was hatched last year when the company said it would look to cut costs and assets in order to boost returns. According to Mark Lashier, there is no fixed timeline as to when a sale of these assets may occur. “We don’t have (a) sense of urgency… It’s really going to be a function of whether someone puts a greater value…