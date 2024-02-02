U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

When Kinder Morgan first announced its plans to expand the capacity of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline from 300,000 bpd to 890,000 bpd, it probably thought it was another major project. Several years later, the company had given up on the project and sold it to the Canadian federal government for less than $4 billion. For a long time, it seemed like Trans Mountain would never be completed, plagued by opposition and regulatory snags. Despite all this, it seems the pipeline is about to go into operation this year. And U.S. refiners used to cheap…