U.S. Remains Painfully Dependent on China for Silicon and Solar Panels

By AGMetalminer.com The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) continued its slight downward trend month-on-month, dropping by 3.8%. Two large components of the index, silicon and cobalt prices, continue to experience drops due to lingering renewable energy supply bottlenecks from 2023. This, along with falling grain-oriented electrical steel prices, brought the index down Silicon for Solar Panels: A Geopolitical Imbalance? The United States relies heavily on China for its solar panel supply. However, this dependence on Chinese manufacturing…