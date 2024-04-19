U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Snap Back Into Place

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict At midnight on Thursday, the six-month temporary oil sanctions relief Washington granted Venezuela last October expired, and the Biden administration moved to reimpose those sanctions, which was met with backlash in Caracas, where the move was described as a U.S. attempt to “control and manipulate the Venezuelan oil industry”. Nicolas Maduro was given every opportunity to comply with the conditions of the sanctions relief, yet, has continued to work to ban, arrest, or otherwise prevent the rise of…