U.S. Says Chinese Minerals Control Will Make Energy Security More Complex  

China’s dominance in critical minerals mining and processing will make global energy security in the energy transition “infinitely more complex,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said at a conference on Thursday. “The fuel of this energy transition — critical minerals — is going to make global energy security infinitely more complex and infinitely more important over the next few decades,” Granholm told the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) critical minerals summit, as carried by the Financial…