U.S. Seeks to Pressure Houthis to Stop Red Sea Ship Attacks

The United States is looking to reduce financing options for the Houthi rebels in Yemen to get them to stop attacking commercial ships, including tankers, in the Red Sea, sources told Bloomberg on Thursday. The U.S. has recently signaled to its allies, including Saudi Arabia, that it wouldn’t endorse a UN-led plan to end the conflict in Yemen unless the Houthis, backed by Iran, cease the campaign to strike merchant vessels in and around the Red Sea, said Bloomberg’s sources who had recently met with U.S. officials. While the…