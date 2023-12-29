U.S. Sees Minor Uptick in Oil Rigs

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose this week by 2, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose to 622 this week. Since this time last year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 157 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 452 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, before the pandemic. Meanwhile, U.S. production has grown by 1.377 million bpd, according to the most recent EIA data published Friday. The number of oil rigs rose by 2 to 500. Oil rigs…