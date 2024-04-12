U.S. Senator Pushes for Ban on Chinese Electric Vehicles

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has urged President Biden to ban Chinese-made electric vehicles to safeguard Ohio autoworkers and address the economic and national security risks from Chinese automakers. In a letter to President Biden this week, Brown highlighted that these companies, backed by the Chinese government, threaten the U.S. auto industry and argued that tariffs are not enough to counter this government-led challenge. “Chinese electric vehicles are an existential threat to the American auto industry. Ohio knows all too well how…