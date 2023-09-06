U.S. Set To Escalate Energy Trade Dispute With Mexico

The U.S. Administration has asked oil and gas firms and renewable energy companies to document how Mexico’s recent energy policies have hampered their business and investments in the U.S.’s neighbor to the south, sources with knowledge of the plans have told Reuters. The Biden Administration and U.S. energy companies have been frustrated by Mexico’s protectionist policies in the energy sector, which have denied permits to American companies to operate in Mexico while the country has awarded contracts and permits to the local state-owned…