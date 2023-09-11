U.S. Shale Firms Drill Deeper Wells In Search Of Efficiency

The U.S. shale patch is looking to do more with less as it seeks capital and operational efficiency to prove to shareholders that it has turned the page from growth at all costs to measured growth accompanied by higher returns to investors. The oil and gas firms operating from the Permian to Marcellus shale plays are drilling increasingly deeper lateral wells as drilling rigs are fewer, but wells are longer. The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 1 last week, according to data from Baker Hughes published…