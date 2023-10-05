05 Oct, 23

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

The U.S. shale oil industry is in a wait-and-see mode and likely to remain there for the foreseeable future despite rising oil prices on international markets. While up until two years ago, production growth was priority number one, now things have changed, and they have changed for good. It’s capital discipline that is the number one priority now. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that capital efficiency, funding challenges, and shareholder outflow were among the top concerns of the industry that prompted it to be careful…

