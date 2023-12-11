U.S. Solar Sector Poised For Slowdown In 2024 After A Frenetic 2023

The U.S. solar sector enjoyed a banner year in 2023, with installed capacity increasing 55% Y/Y to a record 33 GW, mainly driven by robust growth by residential solar and high energy prices. Hardly surprisingly, the Sunshine State, Florida, continues to dominate state solar rankings, installing 2.5GW of new capacity in the first half of the year, more than 50% higher than second-ranked California. “The United States is now a dominant player in the global clean energy economy, and states like Florida, Texas, Ohio and Georgia are at the…