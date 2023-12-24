U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

Authored by Michael Maharrey via SchiffGold.com, Bills filed in the Oklahoma and Missouri legislatures for the 2024 legislative session would eliminate state capital gains taxes on the sale of gold and silver. The legislation would also take other steps to treat gold and silver as money instead of as commodities. In Missouri, Rep Doug Richey filed HB1867 on Dec. 11. Rep. Bill Hardwick filed HB1955 on Dec. 15. The bills are companions to SB735 filed in the Senate by Sen. William Eigel earlier this month. In Oklahoma, Sen. Shane Jett filed SB1507…