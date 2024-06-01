U.S. Steel Tariffs Send Shockwaves Through Indian Steel Industry

Via Metal Miner India’s steel industry currently finds itself in a stressful predicament. Already reeling from cheap steel imports, the country is now even more worried about a surge of Chinese imports following the imposition of fresh tariffs on Chinese steel by U.S. President Joe Biden. Alongside the U.S., India and many other countries around the world have long desired a more “level playing field” for the trade of steel, aluminum, and other metals. However, these new steel tariffs may actually make that more challenging. How…