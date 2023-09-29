U.S. Takes Aim At Iran’s Drone-Part Procurement Network

The United States has imposed sanctions on entities in Iran, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates that the U.S. Treasury Department says comprise a network for the procurement of parts for Iran’s drone program. The network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of a critical component used in Iran’s Shahed drones, which Iran has been supplying to Russia for use against Ukraine, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on September 27.The critical component is known as a servomotor…